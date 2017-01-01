Visualize your GitHub projects!
Screenful Metrics for GitHub is a dashboard for GitHub Issues that helps you to stay on track with your projects. This add-on brings you visual dashboards and automated reports that you can share with your team. Use with any of your devices, or set up as an auto-rotating slideshow on a big screen!
WHO'S WORKING ON WHAT?
See what others are working on and what has been resolved recently. Learn more
IS YOUR PROJECT ON TIME?
Monitor the progress of your release plan. What is the most likely release date? Learn more
TRACK YOUR LEAD & CYCLE TIMES
Track your cycle times - see your average lead time and spot bottlenecks. Learn more
HOW IS YOUR TIME SPENT?
See how your time is distributed on different activities. Track & eliminate waste! Learn more
Check out the whole product tour
Stay on track with weekly reports
GET AUTOMATED STATUS REPORTS TO YOUR EMAIL AND TO YOUR CHOSEN SLACK #CHANNEL!
Don't just take our word for it
OR SEE THE ONLINE DEMO
Common questions
How is the lead/reaction/cycle time calculated?
The metrics are calculated as follows:
- Reaction time starts when an issue is created
- Reaction time stops when the issue is assigned to a person. At the same time cycle time is started.
- Cycle time is stopped when the issue is closed or the pull request merged.
- Lead time = reaction time + cycle time.
Are weekends included in the cycle time calculation?
At the moment weekends are always included in the cycle time, as are non-business hours.
Can I track pull requests?
Yes. By default we include both issues and pull requests in the metrics but you can use the filtering feature to exclude one of them.
How is Not started / In progress / Done defined?
By default, the states are defined as
Not started = Open
In progress = Assigned
Done = Closed, Merged
When you create a dashboard, you have the ability to adjust the mapping.
How does the milestone burnup chart work?
The milestone burnup chart takes all the issues that are assigned to the selected milestone, and assumes that to be your backlog. Then it checks your team's velocity and calculates a forecast date when your backlog should be empty if no new tasks are added. Follow these steps to set up the milestone burnup chart, or learn more from the Milestone Burnup FAQ.
I'm using ZenHub/Waffle/HuBoard, can I still use Screenful?
Yes, as long as your extension keeps the issue data within GitHub, you'll get a nice dashboard. However, since we pull the data via the GitHub API, you won't see the data that is stored outside GitHub.
Can I consolidate data from multiple repositories into one screenful dashboard?
Yes, you can add more repositories in the dashboard settings. Learn how to track multiple repositories from the Getting Started guide.
How do I view these screens in my mobile/tablet?
Input your dashboard URL into your phone browser, and once the page is loaded, save the page as a shortcut icon into your home screen so that the next time you can access it quickly by tapping the icon. In Android devices, you can do it by selecting "Add to home screen" from the menu.
Do you provide desktop clients?
We have native desktop clients available for Windows and Mac.
How do I set this up on a big screen?
Read the online guide about the TV mode and tips for setting up the hardware from our blog.
Can I mix Screenful dashboards with content of my own when running in TV mode?
Yes, there are 3rd party apps that allow you to schedule and organise different kind of content to your screens. These range from simple browser plugins to more advanced digital signage solutions.
Can I embed some of these charts into my intranet?
You can embed any individual screen into an iFrame. Learn how to construct an embeddable URL from our online guide.
Why is the number of repositories limited to 10?
Importing multiple repositories from GitHub API can be slow and therefore some limit is needed to keep the loading times reasonable. Just let us know if you need more repositories.
How often data is updated on my screens?
All screens are updated once an hour. You can trigger update manually by clicking Update now at Settings ► Integrations ► GitHub
I can’t find an answer to my question
The Getting Started Guide contains Instructions for setting up your dashboard.
See also our Accounts & Pricing FAQ.
Check out our public roadmap or get in touch by emailing to support@screenful.com