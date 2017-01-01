How is the lead/reaction/cycle time calculated?

The metrics are calculated as follows:

Reaction time starts when an issue is created Reaction time stops when the issue is assigned to a person. At the same time cycle time is started. Cycle time is stopped when the issue is closed or the pull request merged. Lead time = reaction time + cycle time.

Are weekends included in the cycle time calculation?

At the moment weekends are always included in the cycle time, as are non-business hours.

Can I track pull requests?

Yes. By default we include both issues and pull requests in the metrics but you can use the filtering feature to exclude one of them.

How is Not started / In progress / Done defined?

By default, the states are defined as

Not started = Open

In progress = Assigned

Done = Closed, Merged

When you create a dashboard, you have the ability to adjust the mapping.

How does the milestone burnup chart work?

The milestone burnup chart takes all the issues that are assigned to the selected milestone, and assumes that to be your backlog. Then it checks your team's velocity and calculates a forecast date when your backlog should be empty if no new tasks are added. Follow these steps to set up the milestone burnup chart, or learn more from the Milestone Burnup FAQ.

I'm using ZenHub/Waffle/HuBoard, can I still use Screenful?

Yes, as long as your extension keeps the issue data within GitHub, you'll get a nice dashboard. However, since we pull the data via the GitHub API, you won't see the data that is stored outside GitHub.