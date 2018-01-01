How is the lead/reaction/cycle time calculated?

Timings are based on how tasks move from "Not started" state to "In progress" and finally to "Done" as specified in your workflow mapping. Learn more from the Lead Time FAQ.

How does your sprint burndown chart work with Asana?

Read more about doing sprints with Asana.

Do you support work estimates in your burndown chart?

Yes. An estimate can be associated with a task by inserting a number in the parenthesis as a prefix to the task name. Lean more about how to set estimates to your tasks in Asana.

How does the milestone burnup chart work?

The milestone burnup chart takes all the tasks that are assigned to a project, and assumes that to be your backlog. Then it checks your team's velocity and calculates a forecast date when your backlog should be empty if no new tasks are added. Follow these steps to set up the milestone burnup chart, or learn more from the Milestone Burnup FAQ.

Can I consolidate data from multiple Asana projects into one Screenful dashboard?

Yes, you can add more projects in the dashboard settings. Learn how to aggregate data from multiple Asana projects from the Getting Started guide.

How do you decide the order of tasks in the Team Status? Is there a way to specify priority in Asana?

A task's priority is determined by its location on a list. The card at the top of the list has the highest priority. The Team Status screen shows tasks in that order when 'rank' is selected as a sorting criteria.