Instant visual dashboards for Asana
See the current status of your projects as well as longer term trends in a visual dashboard created from your Asana data. Explore and click-through to see individual tasks behind the numbers. Use with any of your devices or rotate on the office TV.
WHO'S WORKING ON WHAT?
See what others are working on and what has been resolved recently. Learn more
IS YOUR PROJECT ON TIME?
Monitor the progress of your milestone. What is the most likely completion date? Learn more
TRACK YOUR LEAD & CYCLE TIMES
Track your cycle times - see your average lead time and spot bottlenecks. Learn more
HOW IS YOUR TIME SPENT?
See how your time is distributed on different activities. Track & eliminate waste! Learn more
Check out the whole product tour
Create custom charts
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CUSTOM CHART
Stay on track with weekly reports
GET AUTOMATED STATUS REPORTS TO YOUR EMAIL AND TO YOUR CHOSEN SLACK #CHANNEL!
Set up on a big screen at your office
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE TV MODE
Don't just take our word for it
Common questions
How is the lead/reaction/cycle time calculated?
Timings are based on how tasks move from "Not started" state to "In progress" and finally to "Done" as specified in your workflow mapping. Learn more from the Lead Time FAQ.
How does your sprint burndown chart work with Asana?
Read more about doing sprints with Asana.
Do you support work estimates in your burndown chart?
Yes. An estimate can be associated with a task by inserting a number in the parenthesis as a prefix to the task name. Lean more about how to set estimates to your tasks in Asana.
How does the milestone burnup chart work?
The milestone burnup chart takes all the tasks that are assigned to a project, and assumes that to be your backlog. Then it checks your team's velocity and calculates a forecast date when your backlog should be empty if no new tasks are added. Follow these steps to set up the milestone burnup chart, or learn more from the Milestone Burnup FAQ.
Can I consolidate data from multiple Asana projects into one Screenful dashboard?
Yes, you can add more projects in the dashboard settings. Learn how to aggregate data from multiple Asana projects from the Getting Started guide.
How do you decide the order of tasks in the Team Status? Is there a way to specify priority in Asana?
A task's priority is determined by its location on a list. The card at the top of the list has the highest priority. The Team Status screen shows tasks in that order when 'rank' is selected as a sorting criteria.
How do I view these screens in my mobile/tablet?
Input https://app.screenful.com into your phone browser, and once the page is loaded, save the page as a shortcut icon into your home screen by selecting "Add to home screen". Next time you can launch it quickly by tapping the icon.
Do you provide desktop clients?
We have native desktop clients available for Windows and Mac.
How do I set this up on a big screen?
Read the online guide about the TV mode and tips for setting up the hardware from our blog.
Can I mix Screenful dashboards with content of my own when running in TV mode?
Yes, there are 3rd party apps that allow you to schedule and organise different kind of content to your screens. These range from simple browser plugins to digital signage solutions such as ScreenCloud or truDigital.
Can I embed some of these charts into my intranet?
You can embed any individual screen into an iFrame. Learn how to construct an embeddable URL from our online guide.
How often data is updated on my screens?
All screens are updated once an hour. You can trigger update manually by clicking Update now at Settings ► Integrations ► Asana
I can’t find an answer to my question
The Getting Started Guide contains Instructions for setting up your dashboard.
See also our Accounts & Pricing FAQ.
Check out our public roadmap or get in touch by emailing to support@screenful.com