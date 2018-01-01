Start a free 21 day trial

Instant visual dashboards for Asana

 See the current status of your projects as well as longer term trends in a visual dashboard created from your Asana data. Explore and click-through to see individual tasks behind the numbers. Use with any of your devices or rotate on the office TV

OR SEE THE ONLINE DEMO

WHO'S WORKING ON WHAT?

See what others are working on and what has been resolved recently. Learn more

Who's working on what wight now? What has been completed recently? Learn more
 

IS YOUR PROJECT ON TIME?

Monitor the progress of your milestone. What is the most likely completion date? Learn more

Get forecasts for your project completion. Learn more

TRACK YOUR LEAD & CYCLE TIMES

Track your cycle times - see your average lead time and spot bottlenecks. Learn more

Track your lead and cycle times. Learn more  
 

HOW IS YOUR TIME SPENT?

See how your time is distributed on different activities. Track & eliminate waste! Learn more

Track how your time is spent on different activities. Learn more

Check out the whole product tour

 

Create custom charts

 
customchart.png
 

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CUSTOM CHART

 

Stay on track with weekly reports

 
Digest.png
 

GET AUTOMATED STATUS REPORTS TO YOUR EMAIL AND TO YOUR CHOSEN SLACK #CHANNEL!

 

Set up on a big screen at your office

 
 

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE TV MODE

 

Don't just take our word for it

OR SEE THE ONLINE DEMO

Common questions

How is the lead/reaction/cycle time calculated?

Timings are based on how tasks move from "Not started" state to "In progress" and finally to "Done" as specified in your workflow mapping. Learn more from the Lead Time FAQ.

How does your sprint burndown chart work with Asana?

Read more about doing sprints with Asana.

Do you support work estimates in your burndown chart?

Yes. An estimate can be associated with a task by inserting a number in the parenthesis as a prefix to the task name. Lean more about how to set estimates to your tasks in Asana.

How does the milestone burnup chart work?

The milestone burnup chart takes all the tasks that are assigned to a project, and assumes that to be your backlog. Then it checks your team's velocity and calculates a forecast date when your backlog should be empty if no new tasks are added. Follow these steps to set up the milestone burnup chart, or learn more from the Milestone Burnup FAQ

Can I consolidate data from multiple Asana projects into one Screenful dashboard?

Yes, you can add more projects in the dashboard settings. Learn how to aggregate data from multiple Asana projects from the Getting Started guide. 

How do you decide the order of tasks in the Team Status? Is there a way to specify priority in Asana?

A task's priority is determined by its location on a list. The card at the top of the list has the highest priority. The Team Status screen shows tasks in that order when 'rank' is selected as a sorting criteria. 

How do I view these screens in my mobile/tablet?

Input https://app.screenful.com into your phone browser, and once the page is loaded, save the page as a shortcut icon into your home screen by selecting "Add to home screen". Next time you can launch it quickly by tapping the icon.

Do you provide desktop clients?

We have native desktop clients available for Windows and Mac. 

How do I set this up on a big screen?

Read the online guide about the TV mode and tips for setting up the hardware from our blog. 

Can I mix Screenful dashboards with content of my own when running in TV mode?

Yes, there are 3rd party apps that allow you to schedule and organise different kind of content to your screens. These range from simple browser plugins to digital signage solutions such as ScreenCloud or truDigital.

Can I embed some of these charts into my intranet?

You can embed any individual screen into an iFrame. Learn how to construct an embeddable URL from our online guide

How often data is updated on my screens?

All screens are updated once an hour. You can trigger update manually by clicking Update now at Settings ► Integrations ► Asana

I can’t find an answer to my question

The Getting Started Guide contains Instructions for setting up your dashboard. 

See also our Accounts & Pricing FAQ.

Check out our public roadmap or get in touch by emailing to support@screenful.com

 